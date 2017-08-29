Donate to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many people throughout Texas need all the help they can get. Coastal shelters need volunteers, food, clothing and other items, and organizations assisting with the disaster relief need donations — and every little bit helps. Below is a list of just a few local organizations where your donation would really make a difference (list via the New York Times).

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi are asking for donations.

Carter BloodCare covers hospitals in north, central and east Texas. To donate, call 877-571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999.

To help animals suffering from the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society.

The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.

The United Way of Greater Houston flood relief fund will be used to help with immediate needs as well as long-term services like minor home repair. Visit their website to donate or text UWFLOOD to 41444.

For more on how to help out those affected and avoid scams, check out this New York Times article where we found the above list. Also see this NPR article.

Go here for a list of emergency resources for affected artists.

