Fresh Arts to Take on Washington Avenue Arts District

Houston’s Fresh Arts, perhaps best known for providing opportunities and workshops for artists as well as its annual Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM), will now take over the management of the Washington Avenue Arts District (which bills itself as “Texas’ largest creative community”), reports the Houston Chronicle.

The Washington Avenue Arts District’s founding director Susannah Mitchell, who is moving to Denver, has been working on a volunteer basis and is happy with the new arrangement.

The District encompasses studio compounds and common areas east of downtown, including the Sawyer Yards, Silver Street, Winter Street, and Spring Street studios. That seems like a lot of responsibility, so we expect to see something in the near future in Glasstire’s job listings.

also by Paula Newton