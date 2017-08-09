New Grants Announced for Latinx Artists

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), which is based in San Antonio, has announced the 12th funding cycle for its grants “…with new opportunities and updates for Latinx arts and culture initiatives that demonstrate artistic excellence In pursuit of social justice.”

NALAC is the only organization offering grants specifically to Latinx artists and art organizations across the country. This season adds a new category: “Supported by the Adán Medrano Legacy Award Donor Collaborative, the $10,000 grant opportunity is open to emerging video/filmmakers who demonstrate a compelling body of work that contributes toward cultural understanding and social justice.”

Tiers for the NALAC grants break down thusly:

Tier 1: $5,000 to $5,400 grants for working artists and small arts organizations (budgets under $250,000).

Tier 2 grants include $10,000 grants to mid-size and large organizations with budgets over ($250,000).

Tier 3 provides $15,000 grants for the Mentorship Artist Grant.

“To date, NALAC has awarded $2.3 million to 469 Latinx artists and organizations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Central America.”

The deadline for applications is October 5, 2017. For more info, please go here.

