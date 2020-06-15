Texas Art Organizations Among National Endowment for the Arts 2020 Grantees

by Christopher Blay June 15, 2020
Beyond its recent CARES Act funding, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) regularly funds arts organizations across the U.S., and has announced its second round of fiscal year 2020 funding. The funds, totaling $84 million, amount to 1,144 new awards to organizations in all 50 states, including the  District of Columbia and U.S. territories, and covers 13 artistic disciplines, arts research, and partnership agreements with all U.S. state and regional arts agencies.

States Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts: “These awards demonstrate the continued creativity and excellence of arts projects across America and the nimbleness of our nation’s arts organizations in the face of a national crisis that shuttered their doors for months… the National Endowment for the Arts again celebrates the opportunity to make the arts available to every corner of the country and to see how the arts can heal and unite us.”

Disclosure: Glasstire, an awardee, received $20,000.

The-Grace-Museum-Abeline-TexasAmong other Texas arts organizations that received NEA funds for 2020: the Grace Museum in Abilene, which received $10,000 to photograph and digitize 2,500 works in its permanent collection and establish an online database.

Says Grace Executive Director Laura Moore: “Our goal is to connect people and other museums/institutions with 82 years of rarely-exhibited or never-before-seen items from our permanent art collection, and to find additional ways of utilizing images within our arts outreach and programming. We are… so appreciative of the NEA for their support and belief in our work.”

Austin Film Festival panel discussion in Austin TexasThe Austin Film Festival received  $15,000 for its On Story Project, one of 1,015 national grants in the category.

Barbara Morgan, Austin Film Festival Executive Director, states: “The content captured at the Festival directly reflects its reputation for being an intimate, instructive, and inspirational experience. We couldn’t be more thrilled for this incredible opportunity given by the NEA to help us provide these resources to the general public, free to anyone with an interest in storytelling through film, television, and new media.”

NALAC Grants Award $52,000 to Texas Latinx Artists

Other Texas visual arts organizations receiving 2020 Round Two NEA grants include DiverseWorks, Houston, ($25,000); Houston Center for Photography ($20,000); NALAC, San Antonio, ($15,000); and Arts Council of Fort Worth ($20,000).

For a complete list of grantees, please visit the NEA website here.

