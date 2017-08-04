Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2017-2018 Residents

This week, the Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) announced the three artists participating in the organization’s 2017-2018 artist-in-residence cycle: Pamela Council, Kristina Estell, and Justin Raphael Roykovich.

Pamela Council is a Bronx, NY-based artist who creates work and performances around themes of “self care, estate management, personal style, and the preciousness of product.” She received her BA from Williams College, her MFA from Columbia University, and has shown at the Material Art Fair in Mexico City, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and Five Myles Gallery in Brooklyn.

Kristina Estell creates “sculpture, installation, interactive and watercolor works that generate sensitive and dynamic material experiences.” She received her BFA from Indiana University-Purdue University and her MFA from the University of Minnesota, and has shown at the Massachusetts College of Art/Design, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, and the Westminster New Media Gallery.

Justin Raphael Roykovich is an artist working between New York, Washington, DC, and Minneapolis. His work involves archiving and research to create “installations of photography, video and materially based sculptures.” He received his BFA from George Mason University and his MFA from Rutgers University, and has shown at Press Street Gallery in New Orleans, the Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Minnesota, and the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Virginia.

The three artists were chosen by Joshua Fischer, Hilary Wilder, and the GAR staff.

To read our review of the 2016-2017 GAR artist-in-residence show, go here.

also by Glasstire