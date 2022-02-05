Two Galveston Open Calls: a Ten-Month Residency + $5,000 Public Art Projects

Galveston, Texas, a coastal city located about an hour southeast of Houston, has a bustling art scene. There are many artist-run shops, studios, and storefronts located on the Strand, the city’s historic district. The city also has a nonprofit exhibition space, the Galveston Arts Center, and a residency program, the Galveston Artist Residency (GAR), for which three artists are selected to spend ten months living and working in the port city.

Currently the Galveston Artist Residency is accepting applications for its upcoming 2022-2023 cycle. The residency is fully-funded, meaning that all residents receive:

—A large, well-lit, 500-square-foot private studio space with 24/7 access

—A private, fully furnished apartment

—A stipend of $1,100 per month

—A $500 travel stipend to be granted upon arrival and departure

Partners, families, and animals are welcome to attend the residency along with the selected artist. The program, which is quite competitive (with an acceptance rate of about 1.2% as reported by GAR), is looking for, per the organization, “self directed artists who will benefit from having a studio and time to focus inward on their work for ten months. Being a small program, it is also imperative that residents are good team players and can be respectful of their fellow residents.”

Applications for the Galveston Artist Residency are due by March 19, 2022. Find them here.

Another Galveston-centric open call that’s currently running is from the city’s Cultural Arts Commission: the city is seeking applicants to submit public art proposals. According to the call, projects can be “artwork that exists in the public sphere,” including “Visual Arts, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, or Media Arts.” While this call is open to all artists, the proposed project must take place in the City of Galveston. The commission is accepting projects of any budget up to $5,000, and applications are open to artists and collectives.

Interested artists are invited to submit the following materials as a single PDF to [email protected]:

—Application Form

—Artist C.V./Resume

—Letter of support/permission from all interested parties, including property owner(s)

—Project description, including a detailed site plan (not to exceed 1000 words)

—Previous work samples: 5-10 related images for visual projects, 5 minutes of video for performance, a writing sample for literary works (not to exceed 2000 words)

—A proposed budget with line items for materials, any necessary permits, insurance, and artist fee. Include any existing funding or in-kind donations

—A proposal for public workshop, if desired

—Timeline for completion: projects must be completed prior to September 2023

These proposals are due by March 31, 2022. Learn more here.