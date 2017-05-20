Advertise   Donate
Busy Weekend for David Lynch Fans

20 May 2017
Twin Peaks

This weekend will be a busy one for David Lynch fans. Not only is the Museum of Fine Arts Houston screening David Lynch: The Art Life, but the long-awaited Season 3 of Twin Peaks will premier on Showtime Sunday May 21. If you missed the previous 2 Seasons, here’s a quick 3-minute summary:

In case you can’t make the screening of The Art Life at the Museum of Fine Arts, you can still get the inside scoop on Lynch’s creative process with the documentary David Lynch (One) on Youtube.

