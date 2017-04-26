What They Don’t Teach You in Art School

Most art programs teach artists how to make art, how to think about art, and how to talk about art, but few teach how to get art out into the world. Houston’s Fresh Arts, in partnership with the Center for Art and Social Engagement at University of Houston, is presenting a workshop called “Basic Business Skills (for visual artists)” this Friday, April 28, from noon-2pm.

Full-time artist Taft McWhorter will discuss creating realistic timelines and budgets, how to build a collector base, and discuss real world ways to begin building a sustainable career. Other topics to be covered:

* Negotiating the sale

* Marketing basics

* Portfolio presentation basics

* Collector cultivation and networking

* Submitting to galleries

* Gallery representation

* Exhibiting and pricing your work

Register before Thursday at 4pm and the workshop is only $5 for UH students and Fresh Arts members and $10 for others. After that (or at the door), the price doubles (but it’s still cheap). The workshop will take place at the UH Fine Arts Building, Room 110.

