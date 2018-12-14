Houston’s Fresh Arts Offers More Practical Advice for Artists

Fresh Arts is offering yet another “Everything You Didn’t Learn in Art School” workshop. This one, Artist INC, is a training seminar that addresses the specific business needs and challenges artists of all disciplines face every day. Limited to 25 participants per session, artists gather for one night a week for eight weeks to learn business skills specific to their art practice and apply those skills cooperatively with their peers.

It will run on eight consecutive Wednesday evenings from 4-7pm from March 13 to May 8, 2019 with a break on April 10 and will take place at the Galleria-area Frost Bank Financial Center, Meeting Space, 3rd Floor, 1700 Post Oak Blvd. (at San Felipe). The deadline for applications is January 11 and will be notified of their status by January 25. The workshop series costs $150 and participants receive a copy of Jackie Battenfield‘s The Artist Guide, Artist INC-Houston workbook, a one-hour one-on-one mentorship session, and weekly session refreshments. Or, as Fresh Arts summarizes:

* Skills in arts planning, marketing, finance, law, and technology;

* Increased knowledge and the ability to access local and national art business resources;

* Strategic planning for pursuing, marketing and sustaining their art; and a

* Long-term network of cross-discipline, diverse artists to provide peer learning and support into the future.

For artists who are on the fence about the workshop, Fresh Arts will present two free workshops called “What Works.” They include basic information for artists and an overview of the Artist INC training seminar, although interest in the longer program is not required to attend (but an RSVP is). The first is December 19, 6pm, at Winter Street Studios and the second is January 8, 5pm in English and 6:30pm in Spanish at Talento Bilingue de Houston.