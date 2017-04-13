A Music Video about Cats Flying Through the Sky

Nina Katchadourian’s current survey on view at the Blanton in Austin includes many of the artist’s well-known pieces that span the breadth of her practice. It was a treat, at the end of the exhibition, to discover Sky Mall Kitties, a music video she made in 2010 using images of cats and other products from the SkyMall magazine. Enjoy.
