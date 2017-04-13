Advertise   Donate
A Music Video about Cats Flying Through the Sky

13 Apr 2017
Sky Mall Kitties

Nina Katchadourian’s current survey on view at the Blanton in Austin includes many of the artist’s well-known pieces that span the breadth of her practice. It was a treat, at the end of the exhibition, to discover Sky Mall Kitties, a music video she made in 2010 using images of cats and other products from the SkyMall magazine. Enjoy.

 

