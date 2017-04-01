The Sun Never Sets on Art Market Season

Last weekend, vendors and their art took over Houston’s Memorial Park for the 46th annual Bayou City Art Festival. If you missed it, fret not—more art markets are on their way! This weekend, three cities across Texas will host events where you can go buy some art at varying price levels.

Today, April 1, from 10AM to 6PM, is Houston’s 2017 Midtown Art in the Park festival featuring food, music, local and regional vendors, and family activities. Think of this as a mini Bayou City Art Festival.

Good for: Families, a relaxing day at the park, decorating the guest room.

Also beginning today is the month-long run of Super Fantasy Mercado 2 in Dallas’ Red Bird Mall. Stop by from 12-6PM any Saturday or Sunday this month to shop a selection of artist-made goods, zines, and other fun treasures.

Good for: Zinesters and trinket lovers.

If you’re in Austin this weekend, go by the Palmer Events Center to see the booths at the 67th annual Art City Austin. The event will feature more than 125 independent artists and will also host the Art City Fair, featuring galleries from across the state.

Good for: Art enthusiasts, gallery hoppers.

