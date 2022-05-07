Bayou City Art Festival Announces Call for Artists for Fall Event

by Jessica Fuentes May 7, 2022
Bayou City Art Festival has announced the call for artists for its 50th annual festival, which will take place this fall in Houston.

A photograph of an artist's booth at the Bayou City Art Festival. The booth displays an array of images and a small group of people are looks at the art on display.
A close-up photograph of an artist's booth at the Bayou City Art Festival.

Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of the Art Colony Association Inc. (which produces the festival), stated, “We invite visual artists from across the country to apply and be part of Houston’s signature event, which has a history of record sales and attendance. For every festival, we look to the 300 exhibiting artists to bring our outdoor art gallery with Houston’s skyline as a backdrop to life with their vibrant and unique art pieces.”

A panel of jurors, which includes artists, collectors, educators, curators, and other industry professionals, will select the exhibiting artists. During the event in the fall, on-site judges will award a cash prize for “Best in Show,” as well as second and third place. Additionally, ribbons will be awarded for “Best Booth.” All of the winners will receive automatic entry into the festival for two years and priority booth placement. 

As part of the application process, artists are required to submit five images and pay a $45 application fee. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Selected artists will be notified by July 1, 2022. The fall festival is scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2022.

To learn more and apply, visit the application website

