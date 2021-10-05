The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown Returns! October 9 and 10

Bayou City Art Festival Downtown returns to Houston this weekend, Oct. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in downtown at Sam Houston Park. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the festival is in-person since 2019. The festival will include two performance stages, a food truck park, a craft beer garden, a wine garden, and live entertainment.

The festival will also provide guests with the opportunity to see and purchase art from more than 200 artists. This year’s featured artist is McKenzie Fisk, a painter from Los Angeles.

Adult tickets are $18 and can be purchased here. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

The schedule for the live entertainment can be found here.