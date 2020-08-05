Bayou City Art Festival 2020 Moves Online as ‘Bayou City Art Virtual Experience’

The Art Colony Association’s Bayou City Art Festival, originally scheduled for October 10-11 in Memorial Park Downtown Houston, has been transformed into an online experience. Bayou City Art Virtual Experience will include an art auction, virtual performances, art projects for kids, and more, from October 5-11, 2020. All 2020 Bayou City Art Festival tickets will be honored next year at the 2021 event.

“The decision to convert our Bayou City Art Festival Downtown to a virtual experience was difficult, but the health and safety of our community and our festival family is our top priority,” says Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of the Art Colony Association.

The festival, which began as the Westheimer Art Festival, is now in its 49th year and has raised more than $3.6 million for local nonprofit programs. The two-location festival (Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring, and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall) invites more than 20,000 artists each year, and is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.

In April, with the spring cancellation, the Bayou festival received a $450K anonymous gift to support registered artists with the festival, with checks of $1,500 going to each.

For more information about the event, please visit the Bayou City Art Festival’s website here.