Bayou City Art Festival Announces 2024 Feature Artist

The Art Colony Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization that presents annual festivals in Houston, has named Karina Llergo as the featured artist for the 2024 Spring Bayou City Art Festival.

Ms. Llergo is a mixed media artist who is based in Chicago and was born and raised in Mexico City. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Anahuac del Sur University, Mexico City, and holds postgraduate degrees in Animation, from Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio, as well as Multimedia and Abstract Art from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. In addition to her formal education, Ms. Llergo has studied with renowned Mexican painter Roberto Cortazar and portraitist Enrique Estrada. After working in the advertising industry for several years, in 2007 she decided to focus full-time on her art. Her paintings often depict figures in motion, particularly women dancing.

In a press release, Ms. Llergo noted, “My process involves oil glazing for color, acrylic impasto for depth, and 24K gold gilding for luminosity. Through the interplay of color, texture, and symbolism, my art becomes a conduit for the magic of existence. I aim to evoke not only visual appreciation but also a profound connection to life’s vitality. Upon closer inspection, I hope viewers are inspired to generate positive forces in their own lives. My art is a concise yet rich exploration of the magic within motion and the transformative power of existence.”

More than 250 artists from across the U.S. will participate in the Bayou City Art Festival this March. Though the spring festival is typically held at Memorial Park, this year, due to scheduling conflicts with the PGA Houston Open golf tournament, the festival will take place at Sam Houston Park, where the fall festival is held in the city’s downtown. In addition to artist vendors with original works, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more, the festival will feature music performances, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, a kids zone, and an exhibition of student artwork.

The festival will take place on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Learn more about the festival, apply to be a vendor or volunteer, and purchase tickets via the Bayou City Art Festival website.