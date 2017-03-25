Art Dirt 2: Controversy Over a Painting of Emmett Till in the Whitney Biennial

In our new Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss the controversy that’s erupted about Dana Schutz’s painting of Emmett Till in the Whitney Biennial. There have been calls for the work to be removed and even destroyed.
Follow us on Soundcloud!
also by Glasstire
- Houston: the Bayou City Art Festival is Back - March 25th, 2017
- $370K! Houston Announces its 2017 Artist Grant Recipients - March 24th, 2017
- Affordable Housing for Artists in Dallas Arts District Gets a YES - March 23rd, 2017
- Top Five: March 23, 2017 - March 23rd, 2017
- Here are your next Emojis! (T-Rex and Breastfeeding included) - March 22nd, 2017