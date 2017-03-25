Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > Art Dirt 2: Controversy Over a Painting of Emmett Till in the Whitney Biennial

Art Dirt 2: Controversy Over a Painting of Emmett Till in the Whitney Biennial

/
25 Mar 2017
/
/
0 Comments
, ,

In our new Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss the controversy that’s erupted about Dana Schutz’s painting of Emmett Till in the Whitney Biennial. There have been calls for the work to be removed and even destroyed.

 


Follow us on Soundcloud!

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , , ,
You may also like
ALH Artists Inspire Latest Version of Debtfair at Whitney Biennial
Pope.L, Eating the Wall Street Journal, 2000
Names Familiar to Texas Will be in 2017 Whitney Biennial
Jed Perl, Art Critic for The New Republic, Resigns in Protest After 20 Years
A Quick Walk Through Ten London Shows
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'