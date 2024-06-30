Art Dirt: Discussing Arkansas’ “Delta Triennial”

by Glasstire June 30, 2024
Brian Ellison, “Life Series,” 2022, digital photography, 36 x 24 inches, courtesy of the artist

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the redesign and expansion of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art and the upcoming “Delta Triennial.”

“Traditionally, the Delta is a juried exhibition. This year AMFA decided to also have an invitational component. It still functioned as a juried exhibition, anybody could apply that fell within that geographic region but the jurors also selected one artist from each of the states to be the invited artist.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

