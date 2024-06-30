Art Dirt: Discussing Arkansas’ “Delta Triennial”

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the redesign and expansion of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art and the upcoming “Delta Triennial.”

“Traditionally, the Delta is a juried exhibition. This year AMFA decided to also have an invitational component. It still functioned as a juried exhibition, anybody could apply that fell within that geographic region but the jurors also selected one artist from each of the states to be the invited artist.”

