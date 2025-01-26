Art Dirt: The Rise of Immersive Spaces

Jessica Fuentes, Gabriel Martinez, and Brandon Zech discuss the different types of immersive art spaces and the historical work that paved the way.
“I’ve realized that the spaces that really affect me are the ones that put me into a weird situation and take me out of wherever I am, take me out of my body a little bit, and make me have to negotiate. But not everyone is gonna want something that challenges them in that way when they go out to do something for pleasure.”
To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.
This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by the Menil Collection, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cy Twombly Gallery. To mark the occasion, this year the museum will present special programs about the work and legacy of artist Cy Twombly. Highlights include a book signing with artist Tacita Dean, performances by Meredith Monk, and a Neighborhood Community Day. Admission is always free. Learn more at menil.org/cytwombly30.
