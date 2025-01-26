Art Dirt: The Rise of Immersive Spaces

by Glasstire January 26, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail
A field of candles reflect in the darkness against a wall of mirrors.

Yayoi Kusama, “Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity,” 2009. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. © Yayoi Kusama

Jessica Fuentes, Gabriel Martinez, and Brandon Zech discuss the different types of immersive art spaces and the historical work that paved the way.

“I’ve realized that the spaces that really affect me are the ones that put me into a weird situation and take me out of wherever I am, take me out of my body a little bit, and make me have to negotiate. But not everyone is gonna want something that challenges them in that way when they go out to do something for pleasure.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by the Menil Collection, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cy Twombly Gallery. To mark the occasion, this year the museum will present special programs about the work and legacy of artist Cy Twombly. Highlights include a book signing with artist Tacita Dean, performances by Meredith Monk, and a Neighborhood Community Day. Admission is always free. Learn more at menil.org/cytwombly30.

Related Readings:

Glasstire: New York Moments: An Afrofuturist Period Room, at The Met
Glasstire: New York Moments: “Dream House”
Glasstire: Meow Wolf: Dawn Of A New Art World
Glasstire: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Meow Wolf?
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Interdimensional: Visiting Meow Wolf Houston
Glasstire: Brain Beans and Suburban Dreams: Meow Wolf’s “The Real Unreal”
Hirshhorn: Yayoi Kusama – Infinity Mirror Rooms
Frieze: Mike Nelson’s Labyrinth of Concrete
Tate: Mike Nelson – The Coral Reef | TateShots
Glasstire: Immersive Art Space Comes to Austin
Artnet: Two Immersive Van Gogh Experiences Offer the Post-Pandemic Escapism Visitors Crave
Artnet: Investors and Banks Hoping to Cash in on the Success of ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ Are Pouring Funds Into Art Experiences for Klimt, Kahlo, and More
Artnet: The Company Behind the Wildly Popular ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ Experience Has Filed for Bankruptcy
Frieze: Hello Meth Lab in the Sun
Artforum: THE END OF THE WORLD HAS ALREADY HAPPENED: ROBERT GOBER
Glasstire: James Turrell: Look at What the Light Did Now
Artsy: A Brief History of “Happenings” in 1960s New York
Carter ARTicles: Why is this cabinet full of stuff and what does it have to do with Texas?
The Guardian: ‘It was intended to make people angry again’: Jeremy Deller on restaging the Battle of Orgreave
The Bohen Foundation: Tom Sachs: Nutsy’s
Artforum: HISTORICAL SURVEY: AN INTERVIEW WITH HANS HAACKE
Museum Education Roundtable: Notes from the Field: Murder Mystery Games Bring Art to Life

0 comment

You may also like

Artist on Artist: Will Heron

October 15, 2022

Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio...

November 24, 2019

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

Art Dirt: Michael Heizer’s “City” and Other Big...

August 28, 2022

There’s a Forrest Bess on eBay?

January 31, 2013

Meow Wolf Breaks Ground in Houston’s Fifth Ward

May 26, 2023

Art Dirt: Interdimensional: Visiting Meow Wolf Houston

November 3, 2024

Art Dirt: Discussing “Insurrection,” Andres Serrano’s New Film

January 16, 2022

Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over...

January 5, 2018

Keith House Announces Opening Date for James Turrell...

February 7, 2025

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: