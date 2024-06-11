Unlisted Projects and The Museum of Human Achievement (MoHA) in Austin, in collaboration with Warehouse9, a multidisciplinary arts and performance organization in Copenhagen, have selected Andie Flores for the CopenhAustin residency exchange program.

CopenhAustin is an international residency developed to support queer artists working in live performance. The one-month program provides the selected artists with a stipend, food allowance, production costs, and lodging and travel expenses.

In April, Linh Le completed her residency in Austin. Throughout the month, she hosted a public performance that included collaborations with Austin artists Sir Beau Elliot and Ms. Flores; worked with Laura M. Cañas P. on Becoming Species, a risograph print; led mask-making and other workshops as part of the Fusebox Festival; and volunteered and organized with the Austin Bat Refuge.

In a press release, Ms. Le spoke about her time in Austin, saying, “Dance on top of a bus in the middle of a parking lot and scream for the survival of bats? Yes, anything can happen at MoHA. This is the place where dreams come true — thanks to a fully funded one-month of freedom to nurture wild ideas and a strong, inclusive, and empathetic community to back up, in this case, my desires and longing for societal transformation, respect for bat species, and planetary boundaries. I grew wings and made friends. MoHA and Austin Bat Refuge bring people together. Their leadership is authentic and the genuine care for the community is inspiring and spreading around the world like a batnado.”

Currently, Andie Flores is in Copenhagen completing her residency. Her work investigates the phenomenon of hypervisibility experienced by people of color, and she is interested in how embarrassment and failure might lead to change. During her residency she will host events and open studio hours at Warehouse9, as well as a workshop during the Roskilde Festival, a Danish festival featuring music, art, and culture.

Ms. Flores said, “During this residency, I’m looking forward to getting to know other experimental performers in Copenhagen, sharing imagination and solidarity practices, as well as learning more about the neighborhood of Freetown Christiania and its various performances of power, the realities of living outside of or against the state, especially throughout Christiania’s storied history and now, in a moment of potential change, in relation to ideas like ‘queer world building’ or imaginings of utopic living. I’d love to meet with residents of Christiania, as well as with local interventionists, performance activists, clowns, sculpture artists, drag artists, customers, etc.”

Learn more about Ms. Flores and the CopenhAustin Residency via the Warehouse9 website.