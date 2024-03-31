The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) has announced a schedule of events around the opening of the 25th San Angelo National Ceramic Competition on Friday, April 19.

The opening reception will include an awards presentation for the juried competition. This year’s juror was Louise Rosenfield, an independent artist, ceramic arts patron, curator, and educator based in Dallas. Ms. Rosenfeld selected 102 works by 29 artists from the U.S. and Mexico for the exhibition. Additionally, Chase Kahwinhut Earles, a Caddo potter from Oklahoma, is this year’s invited artist and will have a small exhibition on view in tandem with the competition exhibition.

The opening weekend will be filled with free celebratory events and programs. See highlights from the weekend schedule below. While the events listed below are free and open to the public, some programs listed on the museum’s website have an admission fee. Click here to see the full schedule.

Thursday, April 18

Ceramic Workshop with Andrew McIntyre at ASU

9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Angelo State University

Mayer Museum, East End

Clay Play Day with Ariel Bowman

3 – 6 p.m.

Education Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

SAMFA Education Staff and ceramic artist Ariel Bowman will be on hand to help with clay activities for families and kids. Everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, April 19

Ceramic Workshop with ASU Invited Artist Eric Ordway

9 – 11:30 a.m.

The Concho Clay Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

39th Annual Ceramic Symposium

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Room 101, Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, Angelo State University

Panelists: Louise Rosenfield, Ceramic Competition Juror; Chase Kahwinhut Earles, Invited Artist; ASU Invited Artists: Eric Ordway & Andrew McIntyre

25th San Angelo National Ceramic Competition in loving memory of Darlene Williams

Opening and Awards Reception

5 – 8 p.m.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts



Juror: Louise Rosenfield, Dallas, Texas

Invited Artist: Chase Kahwinhut Earles, Ada, Oklahoma

Narrative Offerings 2024 Invitational (Opening Reception)

Curated by Exponential Art

5 – 9 p.m.

Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St., San Angelo

Saturday, April 20

Family Clay Day with Ariel Bowman

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts



Prehistoric ceramic animals will soon be found in our studio thanks to celebrity guest artist, Ariel Bowman! Famous for her prehistoric works of art, she is going to teach us how to bring our own extinct animal back to life using clay and helpful tips!

Ceramic Student Art Show

10 a.m.– 4 p.m. – Coop Gallery

427 S. Oakes St., San Angelo

Raku Firing Interactive Workshop

With the Concho Clay Studio and friends!

5 p.m.

The Chicken Farm Art Center



The Concho Clay Studio’s Kassie Dilworth will lead participants in a workshop on raku and alternative firing techniques in the style of Randy Brodnax. Joined by additional local and traveling clay artist friends, learn how to use different organic materials, chemicals, and processes to make exciting surfaces on pottery. We don’t stop firing ’til we run out of pots!

Participants are encouraged to bring bisque work to glaze and fire. A selection of bisqueware pottery will also be available for purchase for anyone to glaze, fire, and participate in this Ceramic Weekend tradition.

Sunday, April 21

Narrative Offerings Artist Talk

3 p.m.

Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St., San Angelo

Monday, April 22

Walk-Talk with Hayun Surl

12 p.m.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St., San Angelo, TX (Second Floor)

Take a tour through the Ceramic Competition exhibit with ASU Ceramics Professor Hayun Surl.



The Ceramic Competition will be on display at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts from April 19 to June 23, 2024.