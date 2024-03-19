Sawyer Yards Second Saturday Market to Close

The Market at Sawyer Yards in Houston, which is hosted each second Saturday from September through May, will close at the end of the current season.

Established in 2016, the Market takes place alongside Sawyer Yards’ Second Saturday Open Studios, during which artists from the multi-building studio complex welcome the public into their spaces. For the Market, independent vendors set up tents and tables and sell original art, prints, ceramics, and other home goods. Founder Mitch Cohen, who is also the founder of First Saturday Arts Market in the Houston Heights, was inspired by the Eugene Saturday Market in Oregon, which is billed as the oldest open-air crafts market in the U.S. Though in the past the event has been successful, Mr. Cohen recently explained to the Houston Chronicle that artisans are not making money and do not return.

He continued, “And there are lots of big tenants, so parking is very competitive. Lots of things have hurt our attendance. We really need a strong audience to keep everyone there, and it’s kind of dwindled over the past year or two.”

Earlier this month in the Market’s newsletter, Mr. Cohen announced the upcoming closure. The statement read, “Sadly the May 11th market, our 8th anniversary for The Market at Sawyer Yards, will be the last. It’s been a great run, amazing space and neighbors. Some things just run their course. Swing by and say hello and goodbye! The hundreds of studio artists will of course continue with their open studios and events.”

The final Second Saturday markets will take place on April 13 and May 11, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more and see the artist roster here.