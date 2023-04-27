New Public Art Space Opens in Houston’s Sawyer Yards

by Jessica Fuentes April 27, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Earlier this year, Justin Earl Grant and Alexander Squier debuted the East Corridor Gallery (ECG), a new public art space at Sawyer Yards’ Sabine Street Studios.

An installation image of a work by Lorena Morales including an array of colorful tubes attached to a wall.

Lorena Morales, “Chromolight 20MC.” Photo by Alex Barber.

In January, the space opened with its inaugural exhibition, LOCI: Varied Expressions of Line. The grant-funded space will feature a total of six exhibitions this year, featuring 11 artists, all focused on the visual element of the line. The artists include Lorena Morales, Daniela Koontz, XZZX, Alberto Careaga, Tina Hsu, Sandra de la Rosa, Holly Lyn Walrath, Corey Sherrard, Ray Dunlap, Arohi Ranade and Celea Guevara.

A photograph of Justin Earl Grant & Alexander Squier.

East Corridor Gallery project directors: Justin Earl Grant & Alexander Squier

In addition to the artists working on this project, the directors overseeing the space and the exhibitions are Alexander Squier, the Sawyer Yards Exhibition Manager, and Justin Earl Grant. In a press release, Mr. Grant explained, “artists and creators will be challenged to think of the many forms a line can take, including its emotions and meanings.”

A photograph of a piece of blackout poetry created by HOLLY LYN WALRATH.

HOLLY LYN WALRATH

The current exhibition, Poetry Between the Lines, features writing and visual works by Holly Lyn Walrath, who uses erasure or blackout poetry in her artistic practice. Future exhibitions will include a multimedia installation by Corey Sherrard, a text-based narrative show by Ray Dunlap, an installation of large-scale textile pieces by Arohi Ranade, and prints by Celea Guevara. Along with the exhibitions, ECG will host community activities. Upcoming activities include live performances in collaboration with local musicians, a weaving class and workshop, and an artist talk. The exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public.

Learn more about ECG and its schedule of exhibitions and events at Justin Earl Grant’s website

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Mayor Announces Artist Awards

May 5, 2018

[SPONSOR] Your Guide to Visiting the Arts District...

August 15, 2017

Sawyer Yards Opens New Studios

April 13, 2018

Top Five: December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017

Fresh Arts to Take on Washington Avenue Arts...

August 25, 2017

City of Houston Donates $250K to Emergency Relief...

February 17, 2023

Take the Silver Street Tour

July 6, 2017

FotoFest Announces Theme and Title of its 2022...

February 26, 2022

Houston’s Let Creativity Happen! Grant Awardees Announced

December 27, 2019

Fresh Arts and Arts District Houston Announce $10,000...

November 2, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: