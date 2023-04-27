New Public Art Space Opens in Houston’s Sawyer Yards

Earlier this year, Justin Earl Grant and Alexander Squier debuted the East Corridor Gallery (ECG), a new public art space at Sawyer Yards’ Sabine Street Studios.

In January, the space opened with its inaugural exhibition, LOCI: Varied Expressions of Line. The grant-funded space will feature a total of six exhibitions this year, featuring 11 artists, all focused on the visual element of the line. The artists include Lorena Morales, Daniela Koontz, XZZX, Alberto Careaga, Tina Hsu, Sandra de la Rosa, Holly Lyn Walrath, Corey Sherrard, Ray Dunlap, Arohi Ranade and Celea Guevara.

In addition to the artists working on this project, the directors overseeing the space and the exhibitions are Alexander Squier, the Sawyer Yards Exhibition Manager, and Justin Earl Grant. In a press release, Mr. Grant explained, “artists and creators will be challenged to think of the many forms a line can take, including its emotions and meanings.”

The current exhibition, Poetry Between the Lines, features writing and visual works by Holly Lyn Walrath, who uses erasure or blackout poetry in her artistic practice. Future exhibitions will include a multimedia installation by Corey Sherrard, a text-based narrative show by Ray Dunlap, an installation of large-scale textile pieces by Arohi Ranade, and prints by Celea Guevara. Along with the exhibitions, ECG will host community activities. Upcoming activities include live performances in collaboration with local musicians, a weaving class and workshop, and an artist talk. The exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public.

Learn more about ECG and its schedule of exhibitions and events at Justin Earl Grant’s website.