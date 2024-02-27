The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) in partnership with the Texans for the Arts, a nonpartisan statewide arts advocacy organization, is hosting the 21st Century Challenges in the Arts Summit on Thursday, March 14.

The summit, presented by Salemi’s Ace Hardware, will be held at the Rockport Conference Center (The ROCC), one of the new buildings located on the RCA campus, which opened in December 2022.

In a press release, Luis Purón, Executive Director for RCA, stated, “The world is changing at such a rapid pace it’s often challenging to assess how these advancements will affect our everyday lives. That includes the Arts. By teaming up with Texans for the Arts to host the Arts Summit, we will hear from experts and thought leaders from across the spectrum to explore and assess the state of our industry. Our goal is to challenge old ideas while sparking new ones and create connections across the various disciplines.”

Chris Kiley, executive director of Texans for the Arts, added, “We are at a pivotal moment for the creative industries. Generative AI, along with other technologies are evolving rapidly, and will most certainly be a part of our collective future. It is up to us to create the space to discuss both the threats and opportunities this technology poses to the sector, and to ensure that we are both informed and mobilized as important decisions and policies make their way to the forefront in this arena.”

The daylong event will include presentations, a panel discussion, and a podcast recording. Featured speakers will be experts and leaders in an array of arts-related fields such as asset management, community development, government, media, policy, and artificial intelligence technology. Participants include Mr. Purón; Mr. Kiley; Dr. Gary Gibbs, Executive Director of Texans Commission on the Arts; Sara Morgan, Director of the Art Museum of South Texas; Tyree Robinson, Head of Business Development at the North American branch of Oraichain; Jesús Hinojosa, Financial Advisor at PNC Capital Markets LLC; Mary Hime, Wealth Management Financial Advisor at CAPTRUST; Karen Selim, President and CEO of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation; Judge Ray Garza of Aransas County; and Tim Jayroe May of the City of Rockport.

Attending the summit is free, but reservations are required. Click here to RSVP. See the full event agenda at the RCA website.