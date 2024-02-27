Lawndale, a Houston-based contemporary art center, has named Laura Augusta, PhD, as the juror for the 2024 edition of The Big Show, its annual juried exhibition.

Jurors for The Big Show are typically based outside of Houston. Past jurors include Dr. Kanitra Fletcher (2023), Daisy Nam (2022), and Cecilia Fajardo-Hill (2021).

Ms. Augusta is a writer and curator who currently serves as Curator at the Gerald & Stanlee Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at The University of Texas at El Paso. She also has deep connections to Houston, as she was a Core Fellow at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston from 2016 to 2018. Ms. Augusta has worked between the U.S. and Central America since 2014, and received an Arts Writers Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation in 2017 in support of her writing about contemporary art in Guatemala. In 2023, she launched a Central American exhibition series at the Rubin, making it one of the first university galleries in the U.S. to make a multi-year commitment to the region.

The Big Show is open to artists living within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale. Artists may submit up to three artworks completed between January 2022 and the present. Lawndale’s guidelines for the exhibition note that artworks must be able to fit through the building’s entryway (6 feet 9 inches by 4 feet 11 inches) and cannot exceed 200 pounds. Pieces previously exhibited in Houston are not eligible, however, works that have been a part of a school exhibition (such as an MFA thesis show) are allowed. Selected works must be exhibition-ready and available for installation during the weeks prior to the opening and for the duration of the exhibition, which is scheduled to run from June 7 to August 17.

Artworks can be submitted online via Lawndale’s Submittable page through Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Read the full guidelines and submit your artwork here.