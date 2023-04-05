Lawndale Opens Call for 2023-2024 Artist Studio Program

Lawndale has announced the open call for Houston and Gulf Coast-based artists to apply to its annual Artist Studio Program (ASP).

Launched over sixteen years ago, the ASP is a nine-month program that supplies artists with 24-hour access to a private studio and monetary support. From September 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024, the three selected artists will receive a monthly honorarium of $750 and up to $2,000 in support for project development and materials. Additionally, Lawndale will provide an opportunity for the artists’ work to be presented either as an exhibition, a program series, or a performance.

The opportunity is open to artists who are 18 years of age or older and not currently enrolled in any degree program. Artists of any discipline, including visual arts, performance, music, sound art, and written and literary arts are encouraged to apply. In a press release, Lawndale explained that, “Ideal candidates are at transitional moments in their career, whether shifting to a new body of work or a different discipline.” Please note that former ASP participants are not eligible to apply.

Last year’s selected artists include Chelsea Clarke, Verónica Gaona, and Alexis Pye. Ms. Clarke told Glasstire, “Lawndale has been extremely accessible and supportive. The staff, the space, and the solo show have provided a huge amount of opportunities for me. I recently returned to Houston after finishing my education elsewhere and I’m super grateful for his opportunity because it has helped me reintegrate into my hometown as an artist.”

Ms. Gaona explained, “Being an artist in residence at Lawndale Art Center has given me the chance to test new ideas and materialize artworks. For the first time in my career I got the chance to work in the scale I’ve always wanted to.”

Ms. Pye added, “It’s been a great experience. Lawndale and the community has encouraged me to be in the studio.”

This year, applications will be reviewed by a panel including Regina Agu, 2017-2018 Artist Studio Program participant; Jamal Cyrus, Lawndale Advisory Board Member; Melissa Noble, Interim Director of Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts/Coordinator of Interdisciplinary Initiatives; Jeremy Johnson, Lawndale’s Operations & Exhibitions Manager; and Anna Walker, Lawndale’s Executive Director.

Applications must include a narrative biography or an artist statement, five to ten examples of artworks, a short description of what the artist will work on during their ASP time, and two professional references. Applications are due by Monday, May 1, at 11:59 pm CDT, and applicants will be notified by the end of May. To learn more and submit your application, visit Lawndale’s Submittable page.