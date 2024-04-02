Lawndale Art Center in Houston, has announced an open call for local artists to participate in its 2024/2025 residency program.

Lawndale’s long-standing Artist Studio Program (ASP) provides artists with a monthly stipend and 24-hour access to a private studio. The residency lasts from September 1, 2024 through May 31, 2025, and participants receive a monthly stipend of $750 as well as up to $2,000 in support of project development and materials. Additionally, Lawndale provides an opportunity for the public to engage with the artists’ practice through an exhibition, performance, or publication. Residents also receive studio visits from arts professionals and participate in other exchanges with peer institutions.

Artists 18 years or older who live in the Houston/Gulf Coast-area are eligible to apply. Lawndale’s ASP is open to artists working in a variety of areas, including visual arts, performance, music, sound art, and literary arts. The open call also states that the institution is looking for “artists of diverse backgrounds and experiences… [who are] at transitional moments in their respective careers, whether shifting to a new body of work or discipline.”

This year applications will be reviewed by Laura Gutierrez, choreographer, performing artist, and educator; Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Lawndale Advisory Board member and past exhibiting artist; Jamire Williams, Round 15 Artist Studio Program participant; Jeremy Johnson, Lawndale’s Operations & Exhibitions Manager; and Anna Walker, Lawndale’s Executive Director.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will be notified via email by the end of May. Learn more and apply at Lawndale’s Submittable page.