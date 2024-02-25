Art Dirt: Music & Photography with Barry Stone’s Porch Swing Orchestra

by Glasstire February 25, 2024
A man with a shaved head and glasses stares into the camera. He is standing with a coat on in the wilderness near a creek bed.

Barry Stone

Leslie Moody Castro talks with artist, musician, and podcaster Barry Stone about how he engages with local artists, performers, and photography through his long-running project, Porch Swing Orchestra.

“The relation of image and sound is, at its core, really what Porch Swing Orchestra and Vast is the Sea is about. So, all the artists are bound, in diverse ways, through explorations of image, sound, and community.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Barry Stone’s Porch Swing Orchestra
Glasstire: Everything Comes from Itself: Barry Stone’s “Lost Pines” at Lora Reynolds Gallery
Glasstire: Barry Stone: Man about Town
Artforum: Barry Stone at Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery
Glasstire: VAST IS THE SEA at Co-Lab Projects
Glasstire: Barry Stone: Second Season
The Porch Swing Orchestra Website

