El Paso Museum of Art Breaks Ground on Major Project by Artist Leo Villareal

by Jessica Fuentes January 28, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The El Paso Museum of Art Foundation (EPMAF), in partnership with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF), has broken ground on Star Ceiling, a $5.5 million art installation by El Paso-raised artist Leo Villareal

Mr. Villareal was commissioned by the EPMAF to design a permanent work in the city’s Arts Festival Plaza, in front of the El Paso Museum of Art and across the street from the Paso del Norte Hotel. The site-specific installation makes use of pillars that are already in place in the plaza and will consist of a suspended LED array, benches carved out of local stone, and planters with flora indigenous to the Chihuahuan Desert. The 120-foot LED array will be activated in non-repeating abstract patterns, creating a unique experience for each visitor. 

A digital rendering of a site-specific art installation designed by Leo Villareal.

Rendering of Leo Villareal’s “Star Ceiling.”

In a press release, Mr. Villareal remarked, “Having grown up in El Paso and Juarez, I have many fond memories of observing the night sky over the desert, and the vast expanse of city lights arrayed across the landscape. Star Ceiling encapsulates many of these influences… My hope is to create a greater sense of connection and community as the people of El Paso gather underneath this canopy of light.”

Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the PdNCF, added, “Star Ceiling will be a great addition to the downtown landscape – a free and accessible gathering space designed to encourage connection, communication and community for residents and visitors to the region. We are grateful for the EPMAF and donors for their vision and generosity.”

A digital rendering of a site-specific art installation designed by Leo Villareal.

Rendering of Leo Villareal’s “Star Ceiling.”

The project has been several years in the making, even since the City of El Paso approved the installation in November 2021. The privately funded project will be under construction through the early fall of 2024. Jordan Foster Construction and inSitu Architecture are working on bringing the artwork to life. When it is completed, Star Ceiling will be gifted to the city. PdNCF has set aside funds for the future maintenance of the installation.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on Thursday, January 18, the El Paso Museum of Art opened a small informational gallery to inform its visitors about Star Ceiling. The space includes renderings, 3D models, artist information, and an interactive area where visitors can make their own star-shaped artwork. The preview exhibition will be on view through January 2025.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

El Paso Museum of Art up for National...

March 6, 2018

Call for Entries for the Transborder Biennial is...

October 26, 2017

2011 Fall Preview

September 6, 2011

Signs, Symbols, and Monoliths: Isadora Stowe at the...

December 25, 2022

El Paso Museum Crowdsources Recent Acquisition

December 4, 2013

The Case for Multilingual Museums

May 27, 2023

Glasstire’s Best of 2022

December 13, 2022

Texas to Lose Two Museum Leaders to Florida...

February 9, 2015

Top Five: November 29, 2018 with Henry G....

November 29, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: