El Paso Museum of Art’s Border Biennial Extends Open Call for Artists: Deadline April 15

The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juarez (MACJ) has announced the Open Call for its collaborative 6th Border Biennial. Artists (and art collectives) living and working within 200 of the US/Mexico border may respond to the exhibition opportunity now through April 15 (the deadline was extended from March 31).The Biennial will be exhibited simultaneously at EPMA and MACJ from November 20, 2020 through March 28, 2021.

The curators for this year’s Biennial are Kate Green, Ph.D., Senior Curator, EPMA; Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, Ph.D art historian and independent curator; Rolando Flores, artist and member of the collective Tercerunquinto, and MACJ staff and curatorial advisors.

This iteration of the Border Biennial will address the border and the body, as well as the history, present, and future of the borderlands. The works will be accompanied by public programming at the opening and closing, along with an illustrated exhibition publication that will include critical essays, and artists’ proposals for future works or interventions on or about the border.

Artists should submit a CV, up to five images of recent works, a statement relating the work to the exhibition’s theme, and a short proposal for future artwork the artist would like to realize on or about the border. Twenty artists will be selected from the Open Call for exhibition, and works selected could be what was submitted, other work not submitted, or completely new work.

Again, the link for the open call and more info is here.

For more on the El Paso Museum of Art, please go here. For Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juarez, please go here.