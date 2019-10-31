Tonight! El Paso Museum of Art Hosts Guillermo Gómez-Peña

by Christopher Blay October 31, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
Guillermo-Gómez-PeñaAn Evening of Border Art & Literature with Guillermo Gómez-Peña takes place tonight at the El Paso Museum of Art, at 6 pm. Gómez-Peña is a seminal Chicano performer whose performances offer perspectives on the immediate future of the Americas. Tonight he will perform with Balitronica, and the artist describes the event as “imaginary activism,’ a form of radical democracy and citizenship.”
Tonight’s performance will include spoken-word poetry, activist theory, radical storytelling, and language experimentation. This is a “new spoken-word monologue created for El Paso’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.” The evening is co-sponsored by the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at The University of Texas at El Paso.
El Paso Museum of Art in El Paso Texas
Gómez-Peña gave a stunning performance at the MAC Dallas in 2016 for New Cities, Future Ruins,  an arts initiative that engages planetary crises of rapid urbanization, migration, and sustainability through the cities of America’s Western Sun Belt.
For more info on tonight’s event, please go here.
****
Guillermo Gómez-Peña (US/Mexico) is a performance artist, writer, activist, radical pedagogue and director of the legendary performance troupe La Pocha Nostra. Born in Mexico City, he moved to the US in 1978. His performance work and 12 books have contributed to the debates on cultural & gender diversity, border culture and US/Mexico relations. His artwork has been presented at over a thousand venues across the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Russia, South Africa and Australia. A MacArthur Fellow, Bessie and American Book Award winner, he is a regular contributor for newspapers and magazines in the US, Mexico, and Europe, a contributing editor to The Drama Review (NYU/MIT) and the Live Art Almanac (Live Art Development Agency-UK). Gómez-Peña is also a Senior Fellow in the Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics and a Patron for the London-based Live Art Development Agency, He was named Samuel Hoi Fellow by USA Artists in 2012 and received a Eureka Fellowship from the Fleishhacker Foundation in 2013. He is currently preparing two new books for Routledge (2019) and a documentary portrait of his beloved troupe.
0 comment

You may also like

The Guggenheim Goes to El Paso: Not a...

December 9, 2013

El Centro College Student Michelle Reyes Awarded DADA’s...

September 13, 2011

Top Five: Highlights from ‘Glasstire’s Best of 2018’

December 27, 2018

Top Five: June 7, 2018

June 7, 2018

Glasstire’s 2015 Year in Review

December 17, 2015

Call for Entries for the Transborder Biennial is...

October 26, 2017

New Curatorial Announcements in El Paso

January 23, 2019

Texas to Lose Two Museum Leaders to Florida...

February 9, 2015

Top Five: February 1, 2018 with Neil Fauerso

February 1, 2018

Puppets Conquer Cairo: Cabaret Crusades Final Screening at...

May 8, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: