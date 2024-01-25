Top Five: January 25, 2024

1. Houston Hauntology Transart Foundation for Art and Anthropology (Houston) January 26, 27 & February 3, 2024 For more information about the symposium and to see the complete schedule, go here .

Valentin Diaconov (b. 1980, Moscow) is an internationally recognized critic and curator. He is the critic in residence at the Core Program in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. He writes on art for Glasstire.com, Burnaway.com, e-flux Criticism, and other publications.”

“The Transart Foundation for Art and Anthropology is proud to present Houston Hauntology a series of revealing conversations about Houston’s hidden visual culture featuring noted local artists, architects, art historians and critics, curated by Valentin Diaconov.

“In a process that combines painting and carpentry in defiance of traditional distinctions between fine art and craft, Chloe Chiasson’s large-scale work highlights queer life and visibility. She masterfully collages images from different time periods to suggest possible histories: real, fictive, or repressed.

For her first solo museum exhibition, Chiasson revisits Americana imagery from previous work to continue her explorations of nonconforming sexualities and identities in environments like that of her childhood in Texas. Described by the artist as an imaginative drive down the main street of a small southern town, the sculptural paintings present idealistic visions of rural-bred teens and young adults taking ownership of storefronts, backyards and riverside parking lots. Chiasson lays before us the trappings of nostalgia as it appears for most southerners, while challenging us to consider a rewritten narrative, one that not only includes but celebrates queer identity within this distinct cultural context.”

3. Hyper Femme

Mass Gallery (Austin)

January 27 – February 20, 2024

Reception January 27, 6-9 p.m.

From Mass Gallery:

“Hyper Femme explores what it means to present yourself as ‘ultra feminine’ in a world where femme bodies are considered consumable and expendable. Femme expression is generally thought as women’s default form, rather than an actively constructed identity. This show explores femme as a term that’s claimed, rather than accepted, as not just foil to the masculine (whether of men or of the femme-butch dyad), but as an exclamatory statement of self, a hyper-performance of gender, a giggle that’s in on the joke.”

4. Andrea Bianconi: Invisible Dance

Barbara Davis Gallery (Houston)

January 12 – February 13, 2024

From Barbara Davis Gallery:

“Barbara Davis Gallery is pleased to present Invisible Dance a solo exhibition by Andrea Bianconi. This is Bianconi’s 15th exhibition with gallery.

Andrea Bianconi’s latest exhibition analyzes the relationships between rational and irrational, what exists between the soul and body, what is between fiction and reality.”

5. Meredith Dean: Star Time

Dock Space Gallery (San Antonio)

January 13 – 30, 2024

From Dock Space Gallery:

“Meredith Dean is a printmaker, painter, mixed-media artist known for creating bold, colorful abstract works. After teaching at UTSA as a Senior Lecturer for many years she served on several important San Antonio and regional arts boards.

Meredith Dean has been inspired by her interest in mapping (topographical, land, road, sky, magnetic flow patterns, earthquake fault lines, wind directions, cartographic projections, etc.) and the effects of natural forces (wind, weather, water, time, internal pressures, seasonal changes, etc.) She is attempting to capture the world as fixed with maps and data is confronted by the reality of constant natural changes. These opposing yet mutually dependent ideas influence the imagery she uses in several media, printmaking, epoxy constructions, drawing and photography. Dean uses shifts of forms and color to create a personal, investigative system to express the inter-changeable, constantly shifting poetic, visual signs, and symbols with which we attempt to describe our world.”