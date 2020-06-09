Dallas Contemporary Announces New Exhibition: EVERYTHING HURTS

In recent days, many museums, galleries, and arts organizations across the state and country have been releasing statements of solidarity with protests against police brutality. Dallas Contemporary (DC) is set to launch an online exhibition on June 16 in conjunction with its own statement.

The June 1 statement from DC reads:

“’We refuse to be silent in a moment when our voices are needed more than ever. Black Lives Matter – yesterday, today and always. to our community of brown and black artists, creators, peers and friends — we see you. we are here for you. we stand firmly with you.’ We knew right then and there that a statement was not enough, that we had some serious work to do both within our institution and in the community we serve.

“In the coming weeks we will be announcing actions we are taking as an institution to better serve and represent black, and all marginalized communities. There is a long road ahead of us and we are committed to doing the work, fostering allyship and having an active role in dismantling systemic racism.”

The exhibition, titled Jammie Holmes: EVERYTHING HURTS, stems from Dallas-based artist Jammie Holmes’ initiative THEY’RE GOING TO KILL ME on May 30, in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Holmes’ action consisted of airplanes with banners that spelled out Floyd’s final words, and flew over five cities, including Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, between the hours of 11:30 AM and 10:00 PM (EST).

Everything Hurts, supported by Detroit-based gallery Library Street Collective, will feature documentation from THEY’RE GOING TO KILL ME, and will be viewable online via DC’s website here.

For more on EVERYTHING HURTS, please visit DC’s website.