This and That: Dan Lam and a Starbucks Tumbler

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Iridescent drips

Read Caleb Bell’s conversation with Dan Lam here. Read Matthew Bourbon’s review of A Subtle Alchemy at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas here. Read a review of Lam’s 2016 exhibition at Fort Works Art here.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan