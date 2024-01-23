This and That: Dan Lam and a Starbucks Tumbler

by Caleb Bell January 23, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Iridescent drips

A Sculpture of cascading iridescent drips stands in a gallery

Dan Lam, “A Subtle Alchemy,” 2021, metal, styrofoam, epoxy, automotive paint. On view in “Nasher Public: Dan Lam” in 2021. Photo: Kevin Todora

Read Caleb Bell’s conversation with Dan Lam here. Read Matthew Bourbon’s review of A Subtle Alchemy at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas here. Read a review of Lam’s 2016 exhibition at Fort Works Art here.

A violet and blue iridescent tumbler sits on a shelf

A tumbler seen recently at Starbucks

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

0 comment

You may also like

The Nasher Announces the Future of Art: It...

July 30, 2013

Texas Instruments Grants to DMA, Nasher

July 5, 2012

The Top Five Museum Restaurants in Texas: November...

November 22, 2018

Grant Call for Applications from the Nasher Sculpture...

March 2, 2017

James Turrell Skyspace to Come to Fort Worth...

February 19, 2023

Fake People Join the Nasher-Museum Tower PR Battle

July 28, 2013

Nasher XChange: The VIP Tour

October 24, 2013

New Environmental Phenomenon Threatens Nasher Sculpture Garden

January 16, 2013

Top Five Jan 29, 2015

January 29, 2015

Layers Upon Layers: A Conversation with Dan Lam

May 10, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: