Amon Carter Museum Announces 2024 Carter Community Artists

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) in Fort Worth has named the local artists selected to participate in its 2024 Carter Community Artists (CCA) initiative.

Established in 2018, the CCA program engages four local artists each year to develop events, workshops, and other learning opportunities for the North Texas community to connect with the museum’s collection and special exhibitions. During the year-long commitment, the artists will collaborate with the Carter’s education team to plan and present a variety of projects and experiences for audiences of all ages and abilities.

In a press release, Amanda Blake, Director of Education, Library, and Visitor Experience at the Carter, stated, “The Carter Community Artist initiative prizes the impact of art on our local community… As we approach our sixth year of this initiative, one of our goals is to amplify diverse voices in our local community through our work with these talented artists. We look forward to seeing how this new class of artists will deepen our understanding of American art and create new opportunities for connection in our community.”

This year’s artists are Colleen Borsh, Stuart Hausmann, Anna Joy Pham, and Kelsha Reese. Learn more about each artist below, via description provided by the Carter. Learn more about the current CCA program via the museum’s website.

Colleen Borsh

Colleen Borsh is a Dallas-based artist and educator. With over 13 years of experience teaching art in both the classroom and the museum space, Ms. Borsh has worked with a variety of ages, community partners, and artists. Her colorful illustrations embrace bright colors, organic shapes, and repetition. Ms. Borsh also creates interactive educational resources and shares her artwork in pop-up markets throughout the community.

Stuart Hausmann

Stuart Hausmann is a Dallas-based artist and author-illustrator represented by United Talent Agency. In 2023, Mr. Hausmann made his debut as an author-illustrator with Linus, a children’s picture book published by Simon & Schuster. His work has been showcased throughout DFW, including Craighead Green Gallery’s New Texas Talent exhibition, and he is an advocate for making art accessible to all.

Anna Joy Pham

Anna Joy Pham is a Fort Worth-based Vietnamese American artist and art teacher at Trimble Tech High School. With eight years of experience as a graphic designer and art director, Ms. Pham left the design field to focus on her personal work as an illustrator and painter. Her work is whimsical, colorful, and cozy, but reveals a deeper, poetic story just underneath the surface. Ms. Pham is a Gold and Bronze Addy Award winner, and her artwork has been exhibited throughout DFW galleries.

Kelsha Reese

Kelsha Reese is a multidisciplinary artist and middle school art teacher in Arlington ISD. Specializing in collage and acrylic work, Ms. Reese’s art is driven by her southern roots, the feminist perspective, and a dedication to amplifying the voices of marginalized people, particularly focusing on the narratives of Black women. Beyond her artistic practice, Ms. Reese is deeply committed to making a positive impact in her community through creativity, dedicating her expertise to empowering young individuals.