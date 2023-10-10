Memorial for Wayne Gilbert Scheduled for October 15 at Heights Theater

by Brandon Zech October 10, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

A memorial event for Wayne Gilbert, the Houston artist and gallerist who died in August, will be held this coming Sunday, October 15, at 2 p.m. The event will take place at The Heights Theater (339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008).

A man stands inside an art gallery.

Wayne Gilbert at G Spot Contemporary

The memorial is being organized by Mr. Gilbert’s wife, Beverley Gilbert, and will feature remembrances from his friends and colleagues.

Mr. Gilbert was known across Texas and beyond for his artwork, which he made using unclaimed cremated human remains. He also ran G Spot Contemporary, a gallery that exhibited work by known and under-known artists from Houston, Texas, and beyond.

As Jessica Fuentes wrote in Mr. Gilbert’s obituary on Glasstire:

In both Houston’s art community and in his AA group, Mr. Gilbert was a larger-than-life figure. His straightforward, cheery disposition was disarming, and endeared him to most everyone he met. He had a sharp, slick sense of humor, but took all of his work seriously. Seeing him at an art opening — Starbucks cup in hand — was inevitable, as he tirelessly made the rounds, supporting his fellow gallerists, his friends, and artists whose work he admired. Although he wasn’t one for sentimentality, Mr. Gilbert deeply cared about people — talking to him was never superficial, but instead incisive; he made everyone feel seen.

The memorial event on Sunday is open to all who knew Mr. Gilbert.

0 comment

You may also like

The Ten List: Houston Gleaners

May 20, 2011

Top Five: July 27, 2023

July 27, 2023

Start the New Year with a Funeral Party!

December 30, 2012

G Spot Contemporary to Close After Current Exhibition;...

September 1, 2023

Ten Texas Artworks About Bones

October 31, 2018

The Eclectic Sincerity of Wayne Gilbert 

August 29, 2023

Lone Star Goes Lonely Planet with Texas/India Art...

January 26, 2015

Wayne Gilbert, 1946 – 2023

August 22, 2023

Big Pop-Up Exhibition Connected to Houston’s Green Party...

August 2, 2016

Artists and Collectors to Show off their Weird...

September 23, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: