Memorial for Wayne Gilbert Scheduled for October 15 at Heights Theater

A memorial event for Wayne Gilbert, the Houston artist and gallerist who died in August, will be held this coming Sunday, October 15, at 2 p.m. The event will take place at The Heights Theater (339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008).

The memorial is being organized by Mr. Gilbert’s wife, Beverley Gilbert, and will feature remembrances from his friends and colleagues.

Mr. Gilbert was known across Texas and beyond for his artwork, which he made using unclaimed cremated human remains. He also ran G Spot Contemporary, a gallery that exhibited work by known and under-known artists from Houston, Texas, and beyond.

As Jessica Fuentes wrote in Mr. Gilbert’s obituary on Glasstire:

In both Houston’s art community and in his AA group, Mr. Gilbert was a larger-than-life figure. His straightforward, cheery disposition was disarming, and endeared him to most everyone he met. He had a sharp, slick sense of humor, but took all of his work seriously. Seeing him at an art opening — Starbucks cup in hand — was inevitable, as he tirelessly made the rounds, supporting his fellow gallerists, his friends, and artists whose work he admired. Although he wasn’t one for sentimentality, Mr. Gilbert deeply cared about people — talking to him was never superficial, but instead incisive; he made everyone feel seen.

The memorial event on Sunday is open to all who knew Mr. Gilbert.