Register Now for FotoFest’s 2024 Portfolio Review

FotoFest, a Houston-based nonprofit arts organization, has opened registration for its 2024 Portfolio Review, known as the Meeting Place.

Since hosting its first biennial event in 1986, FotoFest has brought together lens-based artists and photography professionals to share ideas, network, and build community through its multi-day Meeting Place event. Participating photographers are guaranteed 16 20-minute one-on-one sessions with portfolio reviewers over a multi-day period. Reviewers provide feedback and the meetings have the potential to lead to tangible outcomes, including exhibitions, acquisitions of work, gallery representation, artist residencies, and the publication of work.

The 2024 reviewers include curators, gallerists, and arts professionals from Houston and around the world, including Malcolm Daniel, the Gus and Lyndall Wortham Curator of Photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Geoffrey C. Koslov, co-founder and owner of Foto Relevance in Houston; Burt Finger, gallery director and co-owner of PDNB Gallery in Dallas; Jennifer M Friess, Curator of Photography at the University of Michigan Museum of Art; Kathy Dowell, Director of Arts and Humanities Programming at the Mid-America Arts Alliance; and Arturo Delgado, founder of ALMANAQUE-fotográfica in Mexico City; among others. Click these links to see the list of Session 1 and Session 2 reviewers.

The Meeting Place 2024 Portfolio Review will take place from Sunday, March 10 through Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Registration is open to all lens- and image-based artists and photographers. Artists who register prior to December 1, 2023 will pay a $1,095 fee per session, and those who register on or after December 2, will pay $1,195. The fee will be charged once registration is confirmed.

The Meeting Place will take place at Silver Street Studios within the Sawyer Yards art complex, northwest of downtown Houston.

Learn more and register for the Meeting Place 2024 Portfolio Review via the FotoFest website.