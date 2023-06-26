Registration Has Opened for the FotoFest Biennial 2024 Participating Spaces Program

FotoFest, a nonprofit arts organization in Houston, has opened registration for its Biennial 2024 Participating Spaces program, which is open to artists, organizers, institutions, art spaces, and other venues throughout the city.

Next spring, FotoFest will present Critical Geography, an exhibition and programmatic series exploring a wide range of topics within the themes of land, space, and identity. According to the organization, some topics include, “indigenous peoples’ land rights, issues of ownership of lands, land development, the structure of power and government of lands and territories, identities and ownership of virtual space, airspace rights and surveillance, the colonization of outer space, and the consideration of identity as geography.”

Participating Spaces are satellite venues that present photography or lens-based exhibitions concurrently with the FotoFest Biennial. While Participating Spaces may showcase work on any theme or idea, FotoFest invites the opportunity to guide venues in how exhibitions might align with the festival’s curatorial theme.

Participating Spaces will have a dedicated exhibition page and listing within the FotoFest Biennial guide publication, a listing on the organization’s website, and will be promoted via FotoFest’s social media and email channels prior to and during the Biennial, March 9 through April 21, 2024. There is a $55 charge for venues to participate; the fee supports FotoFest in providing 10,000 free printed guides to attendees. Each Participating Space will receive a minimum of 50 copies of the guide and two “FotoFest Biennial 2024 Participating Spaces” lawn signs.

Additionally, Participating Spaces and exhibiting artists will have the opportunity to show their portfolios at the Unfiltered Portfolio Walk events. Over the course of three nights, more than 150 artists from the Meeting Place Portfolio Review will share their portfolios with invited reviewers and the general public. Participating Spaces can request tables beginning in January 2024.

To learn more and register as a Participating Space, click here.