The Orange Show to Host 2023 Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints Event

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has announced that this November it will host Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints, a biennial printmaking event organized by PrintHouston.

PrintHouston (formerly PrintMatters) first launched the event in 2011. The one-day steamroller print festival has been a staple in the Houston printmaking community. In past years, the event has been hosted at Saint Arnold Brewing Company and at Art Supply on Main, and in 2021 it was hosted at The Printing Museum, which has since relocated.

This year’s event will feature approximately 50 printmakers, including artists from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New York, and London. Artists will bring a carved three-foot-by-five-foot woodblock that will be inked and printed live with the use of a two-ton steamroller. Bill Pangburn, an artist, adjunct professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and the director of the Anya and Andrew Shiva Gallery at John Jay College, is the first artist to be invited to carve and print a three-foot-by-10-foot board for the event.

The prints will be available for viewing and purchase. Steamrolled IX, an exhibition of a selection of prints, will be curated by Brian Hodge, the Executive Director of The Printing Museum. The exhibition will open December 1, 2023 at the museum.

Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints is accepting the first 50 artists who submit applications through Tuesday, September 12. Artists can learn more about the event guidelines and fill out a registration form at the PrintHouston website.

The free event will take place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.