Top Five: May 19, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Mery Godigna Collet: Entropy

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (Austin)

April 9 – June 22, 2022

From Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center:

“Entropy is an exhibition of recent works by Venezuelan artist Mery Godigna Collet. Her works of art utilize a multitude of diverse materials and she works in different media from installations, paintings, sculptures, photography, and video. She challenges her viewers by consistently modifying and utilizing new techniques and unconventional materials so one can confront the ways humans survive, cope, and deal violence or by inviting one to deeper contemplation and self-introspection.”

2. Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico | Works from the Bank of America

El Paso Museum of Art

April 7 – August 14, 2022

From El Paso Museum of Art:

“Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico | Works from the Bank of America Collection features more than 100 photographs dating from the 1920s to present day. The collection explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization. Portraits of artists such as Frida Kahlo—by acclaimed photographer Manuel Álvarez Bravo—and photographs of indigenous cultures by Manuel Carrillo and Graciela Iturbide are presented alongside contemporary photographs exploring the body, identity, and place.”

3. Entry Points: Site Specific Environmental Works by Six Houston Artists

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (Houston)

March 19 – May 26, 2022

From The Orange Show:

“Entry Points features large-scale environmental pieces by six contemporary Houston artists working with creative reuse and community engagement: Jonathan Paul Jackson, Ronald L. Jones, Gabriel Martinez, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Patrick Renner, and Emily Sloan. In each case, visitors enter a site-specific environment, as defined by the artist, that in some way intersects with the aesthetic or spirit of the Orange Show and its expanding campus.”

4. Inyang Essien: Sacred Seeds

Msanii HOUS Fine Art (Dallas)

April 8 – May 21, 2022

From Msanii HOUS Fine Art:

“Sacred Seeds is a multimedia exploration of cultural technologies in Black culture and history and prevalence today. The impact of fractals is explored through portraits of African threaded hairstyles paired with patterned fabrics, images accompanied by audio of storytelling rhythms of Yoruba talking and Capoeira drums, intricate haircuts, and hair designs, and estimation within the game of Mancala.”

5. Nuanced Black

Community Artists’ collective (Houston)

May 7 – 28, 2022

From the Community Artists’ Collective:

“Nuanced Black, showcasing the artwork and contributions of Black graduates of the MFA program, opens Saturday, May 7, at the Community Artists’ Collective, 4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, with a reception beginning at 2 p.m.

Brian Ellison, photographer, cinematographer and creative director; Garrett Griffin, artist; Catherine Davila-Martinez, mixed media sculptor; and Sarah Alderson, artist, are among the participating artists.”