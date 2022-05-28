The Printing Museum to Close Current Location as it Prepares to Relocate

The Printing Museum (TPM) has announced that it will close its galleries and studios, located at 1324 West Clay Street in Houston, after May 28, 2022 as it prepares to relocate to a new facility.

Founded in 1979 by printmakers Raoul Beasley, Vernon P. Hearn, Don Piercy, and J.V. Burnham, the museum officially opened in 1982. TPM has been in its current location, a one-story building that it has formerly shared with other tenants, since its opening forty years ago. In 2016, TPM suffered damage caused by an electrical fire and was closed for nearly two years. The board of directors approved the sale of the building in January 2020 so that TPM could relocate to a facility situated near other cultural institutions and that would better serve the institution’s goals.

The sale of the current building was finalized last May, and in November the board approved the leasing of the new facility, a 9,500-square-foot space located at 3121 San Jacinto in Houston’s Midtown. According to the museum’s website, the new “facility will support improved preservation of our permanent collection artifacts, greater access to our book arts studios, equipment and resources; growth in studio workshops, memberships, and rentals; and improved ADA accessibility and more resources for the hearing- and vision-impaired.”

The museum’s collection includes original old master prints, printing presses, books, and various other print ephemera. TPM plans to open the new space to the public later this summer as part of a 40th anniversary celebration.