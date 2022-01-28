Don’t Miss the Submission Deadline for the 35th Annual Houston Art Car Parade

The 35th Annual Houston Art Car Parade, hosted by The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, has multiple events scheduled for the weekend of April 7-10, 2022. The deadline for artists, school/youth groups, and nonprofit organizations to submit an entry form for the festivities is February 15, 2022. Corporate entities should email The Orange Show to inquire about entering a vehicle.

A submitted entry form does not guarantee participation in the events — entries will be reviewed by The Houston Art Car Parade Committee and participants will be contacted by March 1, 2022.

Entry categories are described by the organization as:

Augmented Vehicle

A four-or-more wheeled Art Car that has been constructed or modified, and sits on a standard automobile chassis

Painted Car

An Art Car whose primary modification is having been painted or air-brushed

Contraption

An Art Car whose chassis is not a standard automobile. Includes chariots, wheeled sculptures, wagons, lawnmowers, etc.

Lowrider

A customized classic car with a lowered body, hydraulics, and a cherry paint job

SLAB

A Houston tradition – easily recognized by their candy paint, lush interiors, booming sound systems, and must-have Texan Wire Wheels ’83s or ’84s Elbows known as Swangas

Music

Characterized by a performing ensemble on a decorated vehicle

Performance

An Art Car or group of Art Cars that displays a unique performance element, not necessarily musical

Skater

A decorated group or individual rolling the parade on skates

Biker

A decorated group or individual rolling the parade on bikes

School / Youth Group

An Art Car entry that is designed and constructed by four or more students under the age of 18

Political Statement

An Art Car or group of Art Cars that displays political overtones

Non-Profit Organization

An Art Car or group of Art Cars that are designed and constructed by or for a non-profit organization in an effort to bring awareness to a specific cause (must provide valid 501(c)3 certificate)

Please note there is a $40 entry fee for artists and school/youth groups. The fee for nonprofits varies based on the organization’s annual budget.

For more information and to submit your entry form, click here.