Last Call for Art Car Parade Entries

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is seeking entries for its 36th Annual Art Car Parade, which will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as well as volunteers to assist with an array of related events taking place that weekend.

The Parade features an array of types of cars, including art cars, painted cars, contraptions, lowriders, SLABs, performers on a decorated vehicle, and decorated skates or bikes. The deadline for individual/team artists, school/youth groups, and nonprofit 501(c)3 entries is Wednesday, February 15. Entry fees are $40 for individuals, artist teams, and school or youth groups, and vary based on annual budgets for nonprofits. Commercial entries that are promoting a business should contact Elaine Dillard at [email protected] for more information.

The organization asks that applicants read the following guidelines prior to submitting an entry:

– The Orange Show Art Car Parade Committee reserves the right to refuse any entry, including up until the start of the event.

– All entries must be suitable for family viewing.

– All entries must be decorated, embellished, augmented, or otherwise decked out, though entries cannot be taller than 13 feet.

– All entries must work. Please be sure your entry is in good working condition, has enough gas, fluids, etc. Your vehicle needs to be able to sit in the sun and idle for a few hours as the parade is slow moving and relatively long.

– If your entry is not street legal, you can tow it / bring it on a trailer and there will be a place at the parade to leave support cars and trailers.

– All motorized vehicles must have a fire extinguisher in the vehicle (at least 10BC). If there is fire/pyrotechnics involved, you must get prior approval from the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.

– Entries must adhere to all laws, please note it is illegal to throw or launch anything from your entry, it is illegal to drink and drive, only licensed drivers are allowed to operate motorized vehicles, vehicles must have proper registration and insurance.

– All events are rain or shine, please plan accordingly.

– Please make sure you thoroughly read our Waiver & Indemnification Information, and check the box at the end of this form.

For more information and to apply, click here. Additionally, The Orange Show is seeking volunteers to assist with programming taking place from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16, including an artist luncheon, a family-friendly preview of the cars held at Discovery Green, and the Art Car awards ceremony. Click here to see these and other volunteer opportunities.