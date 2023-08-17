Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Announces 2023-2024 Resident Artists

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced its 2023-2024 Resident Artists: Bifei Cao, Nela Garzon, Liz Hingley, Robert Hodge, Ann Johnson, Sarah Knight, Hai-Wen Lin, Rebecca Pipkin, Lin Qiqing, Terumi Saito, and Sarita Westrup.

The residency program, which was established over 20 years ago, offers time and space so that craft artists can focus on their practice and engage with the public. Residents range from emerging to established artists and work in a variety of craft media, including clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and mixed media. While most residents will be onsite for a single season (Fall, Winter, Spring, or Summer), some will be with HCCC for an extended period of time. See the list below to learn about the individual artists’ residency periods.

Selected artists receive a $1,000 monthly stipend, 24/7 access to a 200-square-foot studio space, cultural and professional development, and the opportunity to exhibit work and give an artist talk. In addition to the standard monthly stipend, Crafting the Future, a nonprofit working to diversify the fields of art, craft, and design, is providing an additional unrestricted fund ranging from $500 to $1,000 to selected BIPOC artists.

During the residency period, artists are required to have open studio hours at least two days each week so that the general public may visit, ask questions, and watch them work. The intention behind this is to provide opportunities for visitors to learn about craft processes and techniques while creating connections between the artists and the local community.

As part of a continued partnership with Houston Center for Photography (HCP), HCCC is hosting a joint Interdisciplinary Craft + Photography (ICP) Artist Residency, which provides all the benefits of the Resident Artist program along with access to printing and the digital labs at HCP. This year’s ICP resident artist is Liz Hingley, a London-based photographer and anthropologist.

The 2023 fall residents will move into their studios at HCCC this September. The application for 2024-2025 Resident Artists will open on January 1, 2024. Learn more about the program here.

HCCC 2023 – 2024 Resident Artists

Fall 2023

Ann Johnson, Fiber (Houston, Texas)

Lin Qiqing, Fiber (Born in Guangdong, China; based in New York City)

Terumi Saito, Fiber + Clay (Born in Shizuoka, Japan; based in New York City)

Sarah Knight, Clay (St. Louis, Missouri)

Winter 2023

Sarah Knight, Clay (St. Louis, Missouri)

Robert Hodge, Fiber (Houston, Texas)

Sarita Westrup, Basketry (Dallas, Texas)

Bifei Cao, Metal (Guangzhou, China)

Spring 2024

Bifei Cao, Metal (Guangzhou, China)

Hai-Wen Lin, Fiber (Chicago, Illinois)

Nela Garzon, Fiber (Houston, Texas)

Liz Hingley, Craft + Photography (London, England); Interdisciplinary Craft + Photography Residency (in collaboration with HCP)

Summer 2024

Bifei Cao, Metal (Guangzhou, China)

Nela Garzon, Fiber (Houston, Texas)

Liz Hingley, Craft + Photography (London, England); Interdisciplinary Craft + Photography Residency (in collaboration with HCP)

Rebecca Pipkin, Fiber (Phoenix, Arizona)