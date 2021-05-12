Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Announces Curatorial Fellowship Open Call

by Christopher Blay May 12, 2021
Houston Center For Contemporary CraftHouston Center for Contemporary Craft has announced an open call for its three-year Curatorial Fellowship, which will take place 2021-2024. The open call deadline is June 14. The grant-funded position seeks a candidate to assist HCCC’s Curator Kathryn Hall in developing, executing, and managing exhibitions at or on behalf of the non-collecting nonprofit art institution for craft. Hall is a former HCCC Curatorial Fellow who was appointed to the Fellowship in 2012.

Candidates for the fellowship must have, among others, the following qualifications: “Professional or public experience or Masters Degree in craft, material culture, design history, art history, arts administration, or curatorial/museum studies.”

Duties for the Curatorial Fellow include working collaboratively with HCCC staff in the design and implementation of the Center’s programming, as well as the following responsibilities: “Researching, developing, coordinating and installing exhibitions, creating program content and interpretative materials, documenting exhibition information, acting as a docent and gallery attendant, and managing a variety of administrative duties.”

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in Houston Texas

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft focuses on objects made of fiber, metal, glass, clay and wood. The Center, which opened in 2001, includes an exhibition space, artists-in-residence workshop spaces, and a great gift store.

HCCC seeks an “organized, creative thinker and multitasker who is comfortable working with the public in a collaborative and fast-paced environment.” Applicants are asked to email a PDF attachment with the following information by the deadline, which, again, is June 14, 2021:

  1. CV or resume, cover letter, and three professional or academic references.
  2. Please answer the following questions in essay or short answer form (500 words maximum for each question): (1) How did you hear about this position; (2) Describe your interests in the field of contemporary craft, material culture, and/or decorative arts; (3) Describe any experience in working with artists and/or developing and organizing exhibitions; and (4) Outline the professional goals you seek to accomplish or make progress towards as a result of this fellowship.
  3. Two letters of recommendation from an academic and/or professional setting (must be different than references required above) sent directly to the attention of Kathryn Hall (see email and/or address below).

For more about the position, including salary and additional qualifications, as well as the application process, please go here.

****

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is a nonprofit arts organization founded to advance education about the process, product and history of craft. HCCC’s major emphasis is on objects of art made primarily from craft materials: clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood or found/recycled materials.

