Five-Minute Tours: Andrea Rosenberg at Moody Gallery, Houston

Andrea Rosenberg: Drawings at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: May 6 – June 17, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of new drawings by Andrea Rosenberg. Drawings, on view May 6 – June 17, 2023, marks her third solo exhibition at the gallery. Mostly large-scale works on paper will be on view which are comprised of acrylic, watercolor, graphite, gesso, and crayon on paper.

‘What struck me first, upon seeing Andrea Rosenberg’s drawings a few years ago, was their expansive, graceful form, the result of an unstudied confidence, and their subject matter, the vitality of life itself. Without any preconceptions or preparatory studies, the drawings emerge spontaneously, spawned only by her past experience and the longevity of her practice. Energy, she told me, is the source and meaning of her drawn forms.’ -Frances Colpitt, Professor Emerita, Art History at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, from the essay ‘The Living Line.’

Andrea Rosenberg was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1948 and currently lives and works in both Dallas, Texas and Fishtail, Montana. She received her Bachelor of Science degree (1970) and Master of Arts degree (1971), both from Case Western Reserve University at the Cleveland Institute of Art in Ohio. Her works are in the permanent collections of many institutions including the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Texas, Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Texas, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Texas, Brooklyn Museum, New York, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, Ohio. Her work is also included in many private and corporate collections throughout the United States and Europe. Rosenberg’s work has been featured in many solo exhibitions in Texas including at the Amarillo Museum of Art, The McKinney Avenue Contemporary, Dallas, Arlington Museum of Art, Tyler Museum of Art, and the Longview Museum of Fine Art.

Moody Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. Andrea Rosenberg – Drawings can also be viewed online at www.moodygallery.com. An exhibition catalogue will be available. For more information, please call or email the gallery at 713-526-9911 or [email protected].”