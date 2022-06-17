Five-Minute Tours: Jay Shinn at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jay Shinn: Prints at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: June 4 – July 2, 2022.

In conjunction with PrintHouston 2022 Biennial

Via Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of prints by Jay Shinn, in conjunction with the PrintHouston 2022 Biennial. In his light-based geometrical abstractions, Shinn employs numerous approaches and media. Included in his first exhibition at Moody Gallery is a selection of lithographs made recently in Berlin, Germany by neon light exposures as well as traditional hand drawn lithographic imagery. These prints were developed and printed in collaboration with Keystone Editions. Prints by Jay Shinn will be on view June 4 – July 2, 2022.

Shinn states- “By working with light, shadow, line, and volume, the work begins to bend space, creating illusions that imply dimension- leading the viewer to question what is real and what is imagined.” With a kinship to the Light and Space movement, Op Art, and minimalism, Shinn reveals the infinite complexities of elemental subjects: line, light, and space to push the boundaries of our perception.

Jay Shinn (b. 1957, Magnolia, Arkansas) lives and works between Dallas, New York, and Berlin. He received his BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture as well as the Memphis College of Art. His residencies include Yaddo and Art Omi, both in New York; Takt Residency, Berlin, Germany; Crow Collection of Asian Art, Dallas; Virginia Center for Creative Arts; and Vermont Studio Center. Shinn’s work is in numerous public and private collections including Houston Intercontinental Airport, Houston Hobby Airport, DFW International Airport, The State Department (Washington, D.C.), Texas A&M University, Microsoft Corporation, Fidelity Investments, Tom Ford Collection, Langham Hotel (Chicago), W Hotel (Dallas), among others.

Shinn’s work is currently on view at The Till Richter Museum in Buggenhagen, Germany through January 8, 2023 in the exhibition Auf der Seite des Lichts – The Side of Light which spans eight years of the artist’s work. A solo exhibition of his paintings titled Lineage is also currently on view through February 3,2023 at 375 Hudson in New York City. An exhibition of Shinn’s paintings and drawings will also be held at Moody Gallery January 14 – February 25, 2023.

Moody Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. To make an appointment to view the exhibition, please call or email the gallery at 713-526-9911 or [email protected]. Prints by Jay Shinn can also be viewed online at www.moodygallery.com. For further information regarding the PrintHouston 2022 Biennial, please visit www.printmattershouston.org.”