San Antonio Artist Among 2023 Recipients of $25K Grant from The Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation

The Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation has announced the 20 artists across the U.S. selected to receive $25,000 grants in 2023. San Antonio sculptor Danville Chadbourne is among the recipients of the foundation’s Individual Support Grants.

Throughout their lives, Adolph and Esther Gottlieb were known to help friends in financial need. In his will, Mr. Gottlieb instructed that a foundation be created to support “mature, creative painters and sculptors.” In 1976, two years after his death, The Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation was established and two granting programs were created: the Individual Support Grant, an annual program; and the Emergency Grant, which is always open for applications.

The Individual Support Grants are awarded to painters, sculptors, and printmakers who have been practicing art for at least 20 years. The purpose of the award is to alleviate financial burdens and free time and allow energy to be directed toward creative work. The 2023 recipients were selected by a panel of five advisors (art professionals who are not affiliated with the Gottlieb Foundation) from 985 applications.

The selected artists include: Danville Chadbourne (San Antonio, TX), Olga Bergmann (Reykjavik, Iceland), Rebecca Bird (Brooklyn, NY), Anne Marie Grgich (Tacoma, WA), Michael Hall (Salt Lake City, UT), Ronald Hall (Brooklyn, NY), Meg Hitchcock (Lake Peekskill, NY), Susannah Israel (Oakland, CA), Michael Aaron Lee (Woodside, NY), Honglei Li (Queens, NY), Sangram Majumdar (Seattle, WA), Amy Myers (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Osgood (Brattleboro, VT), Hélène Pavlopoùlou (Athens, Greece), Sashirekha Rajashekar (Bangalore, India), Chris Rush (Tucson, AZ), David Scher (New York, NY), Tracey Snelling (Berlin, Germany), Bert Yarborough (Truro, MA), and one recipient who wishes to remain anonymous.

Mr. Chadbourne was born in Bryan, Texas in 1949. He received his BFA from Sam Houston State University in 1971 and his MFA from Texas Tech University in 1973. He moved to San Antonio in 1979 and taught at the University of Texas at San Antonio (1980), St. Philip’s College (1983), the San Antonio Art Institute (1979 – 1985), and San Antonio College (1983-1989). He left teaching in 1989 to devote himself to his art full-time. Mr. Chadbourne has exhibited in over 100 solo exhibitions across the U.S., and his work is included in numerous private and public collections. He has created public art pieces in Texas, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C., participated in artist residencies in Calcutta, India and Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany, and received the Dozier Travel Grant from the Dallas Museum of Art (2016) and an Individual Artist Support Grant from the Gottlieb Foundation (2019).

Learn more about the 2023 Individual Support Grant recipients from the Gottlieb Foundation’s website.