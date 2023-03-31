The Rachofsky Collection Announces Call for 2023 Graduate Symposium

The Rachofsky Collection has announced an open call for submission for its 2023 Graduate Symposium at The Warehouse Dallas.

Since 2018, The Rachofsky Collection has hosted graduate symposia each year (except as interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021), as an extension of the collection and The Warehouse’s goals of highlighting new perspectives on postwar and contemporary art. Additionally, the symposia showcase emerging scholars and present the collection to a wider national and international academic audience.

Last year’s event focused on Affective Minimalism, a concept that investigates how strategies associated with Minimal art have been imbued with emotional and political connotations, and featured research by PhD candidates at Southern Methodist University: Alice Heeren, Jennifer Laffick, and Gabriela Paiva De Toledo. Dr. Miguel de Baca, the Senior Program Officer at the Getty Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.

For the 2023 symposium, which will take place on Friday, November 10, The Rachofsky Collection invites graduate students and recent graduates to present their scholarly work on the theme of John Latham’s concept of “the least event.” The Warehouse’s website describes this idea as “the smallest moment or action after zero,” and the Tate Britain’s website adds that “a least event… is, in theory, the fundamental unit of existence.” Submitted research should investigate art by John Latham, Atsuko Tanaka, Giulio Paolini, Michelle Stuart, Shinro Ohtake, or Cheyney Thompson, with a focus on works within The Rachofsky Collection.

Proposals are due by Wednesday, May 31, and selected applicants will be notified by June 2. The three selected students will be invited for a two-day, partially-funded research visit to Dallas this summer, which will include an opportunity to view the works.

Submissions must include the participant’s complete mailing address, email address, phone number, research field, university affiliation, and curriculum vitae, as well as the paper’s title, an abstract of no more than 300 words, and a list of three to five keywords. Proposals should be sent via email to Caitlin Overton, Director of Educational Programming at The Warehouse.