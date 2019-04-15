Nominations Open for The Warehouse Summer Workshop for Students

The Warehouse, an acclaimed, semi-private art space in North Dallas opened by collectors Howard Rachofsky and the late Vernon Faulconer in 2012 “to make their collections available to curators, scholars, critics and students, and to open new dialogues about postwar Modern and contemporary art,” has opened nominations for high-school students for its Summer Workshop for Students. This is a fantastic opportunity for art-oriented high-school students to spend quality time with a world-class collection of international contemporary works, and to create conversations and projects around contemporary art ideas.

Any high school teachers of grades 10-12 can nominate students who have completed grades 10, 11, or 12. The workshop includes learning experiences with artworks at the warehouse, sessions with art-world professionals, and hands-on projects.

Ideal student candidates for the workshop should “show a strong interest in pursuing a college degree or career in art or art history,” and tend to have independent interests and work on independent projects beyond classroom requirements.

Up to 25 students will be selected by the Warehouse education department. The workshop is free, and includes supplies, meals, and a transportation stipend. The deadline for nominations is May 3, and finalists will be notified by May 9. More info and a downloadable PDF of the nomination form can be found here.