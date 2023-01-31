The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Announces Upcoming Lecture Series Speakers

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, a collecting institution that specializes in the exhibition of art from the 1940s onward, has announced seven upcoming speakers in its ongoing Tuesday Evenings at the Modern lecture series. Alison Hearst, Terrell James, Kahill Robert Irving, Kristin Lucas & Paul Slocum, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Mendi + Keith Obadike, and María Elena Ortiz make up the Spring 2023 roster.

The lectures are open to the public. To secure a space, advance tickets may be purchased online for $5 each (limit two per person), from 10 am to 3 pm the day of the lecture. Free tickets are made available at 4 pm on the afternoon of each lecture. Seating opens for each talk at 5:30 pm.

Unlike in previous years, the lectures will not be live broadcast into the Modern’s cafe for overflow seating. However, interested parties who are unable to attend in person will be able to watch the lectures on the museum’s YouTube channel or listen to them as podcasts beginning two weeks after each presentation date.

February 21

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth curator, Alison Hearst, kicks off the Spring season with a presentation on the museum’s special exhibition I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the DIgital Screen. That exhibition was recently featured in Glasstire’s 2023 Spring Preview.

February 28

Artist Terrell James recently had two of her large abstract oil paintings, Three Mile Draw Revisited (2021) and Castles in the Air (2021) added to the Modern’s permanent collection. She will present a lecture on her practice in relation to those works.

March 7

I’ll Be Your Mirror exhibition artist Kahlil Robert Irving will speak on his practice. Mr. Irving, who works in sculpture, prints, and collage, is from San Diego and had his first museum solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 2021.

March 21

There will be lectures by media artist Kristin Lucas, and artist, musician, and gallerist Paul Slocum. Ms. Lucas is an Associate Professor of Studio Art: Transmedia at the University of Texas at Austin. Her work is featured in I’ll Be Your Mirror. Slocum, a self-proclaimed technologist, runs And/Or Gallery in Pasadena, California.

March 28

The career of artist and filmmaker Lynn Hershman Leeson, whose work is in I’ll Be Your Mirror, spans seven decades. She will give a virtual presentation on her work.

April 4

Collaborative artist pair Mendi + Keith Obadike are currently artists-in-residence at the Weeksville Heritage Society in Brooklyn, New York. According to the bio on their website, they “make music, art, and literature.” The duo is making their second appearance at Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, after participating virtually in 2020.

April 11

The season closes with María Elena Ortiz, incoming curator at the Modern. She will introduce the audience to her personal research interests in contemporary art, and highlight some of the projects she has planned.

For more information, visit themodern.org.